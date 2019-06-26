Scott Antique Markets welcomes tractor shows

It’s tractor week at Scott Antique Markets. Scott’s, with W.C. Flea, will be introducing a one weekend only event with their next market in Washington Court House, and each day will feature a special tractor event.

On Friday, June 28, the Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club will host a tractor rodeo at 1 p.m., weather pending. About a dozen club members are invited to compete in various tasks throughout the rodeo, including two-wheel and four-wheel obstacle courses and a tractor part identification. Students will compete in two divisions, junior and senior, for a chance to go to the state competition. Awards for the rodeo will be given out closer to the fair. There is no extra fee to attend the event.

Saturday, June 29, is the day for all the antique tractor lovers out there. The Fayette Tired Iron Antique Machinery Club and the Mid-Ohio Tractor Pullers Association (MOTPA) will be setting up a tractor show at the market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to show off their equipment. Many makes and models of tractors will be available for enthusiasts to view and learn about the pieces from the owners during the event.

Scott Antique Markets and W.C. Flea will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have around 100 amazing vendors for customers to purchase unique items from. Food will also be available throughout the day from multiple vendors in the fairgrounds.

Scott’s will host one more show of the 2019 season in Washington Court House Sept. 27-28 and will welcome back the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Car Show for their third year.

Customers browse through a row of booths at Scott Antique Markets in the Fayette County Fairgrounds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_WCHshow.jpg Customers browse through a row of booths at Scott Antique Markets in the Fayette County Fairgrounds.