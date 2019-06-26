SSCC Theatre presents “9 to 5: The Musical,” playing July 26-28 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus at 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee (played by Jenna Horick, Faith Fetters, and Madison Hatfield) live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot.

While Hart (Kevin Evans) remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, “9 to 5” takes you “back to 1979 when a gallon of gas ran you about 86¢, shag rugs, pet rocks and disco were the hottest thing around.”

The cast includes: Paula Campagna, Maggie Dobson, Francine Frank, Zanna Haines, Mark Holmes, Emma Horick, Jackson King, Elena Pickering-Polstra, Gideon Pickering-Polstra, Quinn Pickering-Polstra, Zeb Pickering-Polstra, Shane Taylor, Matthew Waits, and Sarah Wuellner.

The production team includes: Rainee Angles (director), David White (music director), Sarah Cordingly (choreographer), Brent Angles and Rainee Angles (production design), Zanna Haines (costumes), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), and Paula Campagna and Abigail Van Brocklin (stage managers). Fulfilling other crew positions are: Charlotte Brown, Ray Clark, D.J. Griffith, Melissa Griffith, Amber Klump, and Rebecca Rust.

Tickets for “9 to 5: The Musical” are on sale now and can be purchased for $8 at www.sscctheatre.com. At the door, tickets start at $10. A discount of $2 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. Seats for this production are reserved; therefore it is recommended that tickets be purchased early.

For more information on “9 to 5: The Musical,” please visit www.sscctheatre.com.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_9to5Art.jpg