USDA State Director attends jail ceremony

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Ohio Rural Development State Director David L. Hall attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the $20 million Fayette County law enforcement complex (new jail).

Fayette County will use its $20 million loan to construct a 54,443-square-foot law enforcement complex to house administrative offices, a 911 call center and detention center on Robinson Road.

The existing facilities no longer meet modern law enforcement operations requirements. The expanded detention center will help alleviate overcrowding, according to officials. Additionally, the new administrative offices and 911 call center will improve operational efficiency and first responder times.

The project is among four in Ohio and 40 nationwide that will benefit from USDA Rural Development funding.

“Financing for this critical infrastructure project is through USDA’s Community Facilities program and was approved by Fayette County voters in May,” said Hall. “Modern municipal and public safety services, including bricks-and-mortar projects such as this one, are key to promoting quality of life in rural areas.”

“Whether it’s a $20 million complex or smaller projects designed to help with snow removal or mowing common spaces in rural townships, USDA stands ready to help.”

Other locations in Ohio are benefiting from USDA financing as well.

In Morgan County, Deerfield Township will use its combined $27,200 loan and $50,000 grant to purchase a truck with a snow plow and salt spreader, which will be used to maintain nearly 25 miles of township roads.

In Tuscarawas County, Warwick Township will use its combined $73,000 loan and $47,000 grant to purchase a tractor, loader and boom mower to help maintain more than 22 miles of township roads.

In Monroe County, Summit Township will use its combined $36,700 loan and $44,800 grant to purchase a truck with a snow plow and salt spreader, which will be used to maintain nearly 30 miles of township roads.

Additionally, Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley recently announced USDA still has more than $2 billion available this fiscal year to invest in community facilities and infrastructure projects in rural areas.

Baxley released the names of 40 rural communities that are receiving a total of $50 million for projects that will benefit 631,000 rural residents in 17 states.

In addition to Ohio, the projects Baxley announced are in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia.

In April of 2017, President Donald Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities.

In January of 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the Task Force’s findings to President Trump. These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a cornerstone recommendation of the task force, officials said.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for funding under USDA’s Community Facilities program. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally-recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or fewer.

Interested applicants should contact their USDA Rural Development state office.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

USDA State Director David Hall (L) and USDA Area Director Chris Spellmire (R) attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fayette County Jail on Monday. During the ceremony, speeches were given by various people including the Fayette County Commissioners, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Shremshock architect Daniel Imlay, USDA Community Programs Specialist Ashley Kelly and Hall. A prayer was led by Joy Stanforth and the ceremonial shovel was presented by Granger Construction Company Project Manager Jamie Brundrett.