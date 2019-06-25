Local organizations help youth employment

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board provided special grant funding to Workforce Services Unlimited, Inc. for the 2019 Fayette County Youth Resiliency Career and Employment Exploration, in partnership with several local organizations.

Those local organizations include Fayette County Job and Family Services, OhioMeansJobs, CCMEP WIOA/TANF Youth Program, Youth Build through Community Action, Fayette Community Development through the Ohio State Extension, Fayette County Juvenile Court and Southern State Community College.

Workforce Services Unlimited, Inc. presented two days of on-site employer visits in June to introduce and provide first hand exposure to careers and available employment opportunities within the local community.

This event was targeted for undecided young people ages 16-24 along with their parent or guardian.

The days focused on basic career readiness skills that employers are looking for in an employee. They also looked at building leadership skills, coping with challenges, addressing mental health issues in the workplace, preparing a good resume and filing out employment applications.

The following businesses are thanked and appreciated for opening their doors and allowing this group to gain an understanding of the type of skill sets necessary to find a career and maintain employment with good benefits right here in Fayette County: Domtar Paper Company, Lowes, Red Collar Pet Foods, Tony’s Welding and Fabrication, WCR, Inc., Wingate Packaging and YUSA.

