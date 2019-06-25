Posted on by

‘Toast to Summer’ held Saturday

The fifth-annual Fayette County Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow was held on Saturday at the Fayette County Airport with beautiful weather throughout the day.

Many new vendors were on hand selling a variety of art and other crafts.


From hand painted signs to clothing, there was a little bit of something for everyone.


In the evening, residents could take a ride in a hot air balloon.


The community enjoyed the event and got to watch some beautiful hot air balloons and fireworks to finish the event.


Live entertainment continued all day with bands performing for the patrons.


A large crowd turned out to Toast to Summer.


The fifth-annual Fayette County Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow was held on Saturday at the Fayette County Airport with beautiful weather throughout the day.
Many new vendors were on hand selling a variety of art and other crafts.
From hand painted signs to clothing, there was a little bit of something for everyone.
In the evening, residents could take a ride in a hot air balloon.
The community enjoyed the event and got to watch some beautiful hot air balloons and fireworks to finish the event.
Live entertainment continued all day with bands performing for the patrons.
A large crowd turned out to Toast to Summer.
