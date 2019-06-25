Armco reunion to be held

The 10th Armco Reunion has been planned and is ready for reservations from former employees.

The reunion is set for Friday, Aug. 9 at the American Legion in Washington Court House.

Sixty-seven years ago, Armco Steel Corporation constructed a pipe manufacturing facility in Washington C.H. Later on, the product line was changed to steel buildings, which were produced until 2004. The facility is now closed.

Hundreds of men and women were employed at the facility while it was under Armco Inc., and just as many have retired from this facility.

All employees who worked at this facility, whether under Armco or any other ownership and whether retired or not, are cordially invited to attend. As the reunion is for employees only, all others are excluded from attending—this includes spouses, friends, etc.

During the reunion, the social hour is set for 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and dress is casual. There will not be a speaker this year but the program will be renewing friendships.

Attendees are encouraged to bring any memorabilia they may have in regard to their employment.

Reservations are required and must be made by Monday, Aug. 5. To make a reservation, please call one of the reunion committee members: Gary Herdman at 740-948-2271, Brian Mickle at 740-437-7487, Eddie Fisher at 740-335-4345, Deanna Edwards at 740-505-1658 or Wilma Dorn at 740-335-3476.

This photograph was taken in 1956 of the former Armco plant on Fayette Street. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_1956FormerArmcoBuildingCROPPED.jpg This photograph was taken in 1956 of the former Armco plant on Fayette Street. Courtesy photo