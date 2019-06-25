Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 24

Tiffany M. McIntyre, 32, 1113 State Route 38, failure to yield.

June 23

Bobby J. Jackson, 53, 535 Columbus Ave., disorderly by intoxication.

Rex N. Jones, 33, at large, felony Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Paul A. Desanto, 55, 1106 Campbell St., improper backing.

June 22

Todd J. Cottrell Jr., 19, 21 Dunbar Court, fictitious tags.