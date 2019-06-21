Approximately $6,500 raised for Alzheimer’s Association

“We had a beautiful day and a great turnout. The prices were extremely reasonable and our customers were very appreciative,” said McCane.

Both staff and residents of Carriage Court assisted during the sales.

The yard sale items were kept under purple tents and the bake sale items were kept in shade on the facility’s porch.

Pictured are some of the members of the Carriage Court management team that organized the yard and bake sale (L-R): Sarah Dutton (memory care director), Abby Hendricks (activities director), Valerie Campbell (executive director) and Beth McCane (director of sales and marketing).

On Friday, Carriage Court of Washington Court House held a yard and bake sale as part of the local fundraising toward “The Longest Day” fundraisers happening all over the world in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. Carriage Court raised $532. Collectively, Fayette County raised approximately $6,500 between the Court House Manor/St. Catherine’s Manor team, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and the Longest Day Downtown event and its sponsors, according to Carriage Court Sales and Marketing Director Beth McCane.

Pictured is James Butcher (L) and Carriage Court activities director Abby Hendricks (R). Butcher had just purchased some items and said, “I always like to help with charities.”