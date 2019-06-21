Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

June 11

D. Donatos, Inc. DBA Donatos Pizza, 1211 Columbus Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/Comments: Cardboard boxes found stored over food items. Food must be stored in a way to prevent contamination. Management removed the boxes immediately. A towel was found being used as a shelf liner for glass ware. Food and nonfood contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. The food preparation ink area was found with an accumulation of soil residue. Nonfood and food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch.

Domino’s Pizza #2241, 60 Washington Square. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: The person in charge is not certified in food safety. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. One person per shift must be trained in food safety. For category three establishments they must have at least one person trained in level two (management course) and one trained in level one (food handler course). The hand wash sink is not secured to the wall leaving a huge gap. Fixed equipment must be sealed to walls if equipment is exposed to spillage or seepage. Stained ceiling tiles were found in ware washing room. The physical facility must be maintained in good repair. The employee health notification policy was unavailable. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food-borne illnesses to their managing staff.

Mobile #1104, 1104 Columbus Ave. Standard Inspection. Violations/Comments: The fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler were found with dust accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent accumulation of soil residue. Soil accumulation found on restroom wall and floor. The facility must be cleaned at a frequency to keep them clean. Chemical sanitizer was unavailable for food utensils/ equipment. This must be available to sanitize food equipment.

United Dairy Farmers 655, 1710 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Refrigerated coffee creamers were found inside a food container on ice at 58 degrees Fahrenheit. The creamers were discarded immediately. Perishable foods in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The three-compartment ware washing sinks were found with an accumulation o soil residue. These sinks must be cleaned before use, throughout the day as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residue and at least every twenty four hours. The cabinets under the food stations and the food shelves located on sales floor area were found with soil accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residue. The main sink area ad ware washing areas were fund with soil accumulation on the floor, walls and all equipment such as mop sink, ware wash sink. The pop machine is leaking in the cabinet underneath it and the UDFreezy Machine is broken. The physical facility and all equipment must be maintained in good repair and cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

June 6

Court House Corner, 1106 Washington Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Dust found on sales floor shelves. An accumulation of soil was found on floor and walk-in cooler doors. The restroom floors were also found with accumulation of soil residue. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residue.

Family Dollar Store #27380, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Dented cans found on the sales floor shelves. Food packages must remain in good condition to protect the food from contaminants. The sales floor shelves were found with an accumulation of soil residue. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residue. No soap provided in the men’s restroom. All hand sinks must be provided with hand cleaner. The men and women restrooms were found with an accumulation of soil residue on the floors, walls, doors, sinks and toilets. The facilities floor and walls through out were found with accumulation of soil residue. The sales floor aisles and restroom area were found cluttered and with trash accumulation. The ceiling tiles in main sales floor area were found stained in the front right and left corners. Water leaking in mop sink area. Burned out light bulbs found in restroom area. The light intensity should be at least 20 foot candles in storage rooms and restroom areas. The physical facility and all equipment must be maintained in good repair. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. Certification in food safety was not provided. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety Procedures for vomit and diarrhea clean-up were unavailable. Retail establishments must have written procedures for their employees regarding vomit and diarrhea clean-up.