Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 24-28 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, tater tots, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in strawberry jello
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers, fruit
The activity list for the week of June 24-28 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch