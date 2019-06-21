Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 21

Roger D. McGraw, 63, Clarksburg, FRA suspension.

Charles E. Peterman, 27, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Justin T. Smith, 35, 1425 Pearl St., summons – theft.

Shannon M. Noel, 41, last known address 1260 State Route 38 NE, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

June 20

William M. Furniss, 37, 29 N. Main St., Jeffersonville, license forfeiture suspension.

Robert L. McClendon, 54, 719 Rawling St., Apt. 118, fictitious registration.

John M. Shiltz II, 30, 1003 Lakeview Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

William D. Campbell, 49, 1524 Washington Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – probation violation.

Mary G. Miley, 54, 4439 US Route 22 SW, speed 40/25.

June 19

Dakota L. Current, 21, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jane H. Beatty, 71, 545 Mayfair Drive, stop sign violation.

Joshua R. Ball, 27, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear in Clinton County.