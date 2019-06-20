OSU makes tour stop at FCMH

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) was one of the stops for Ohio State University’s (OSU) “Roads to Scholars” tour on Wednesday.

Roads to Scholars is an annual tour taken by OSU faculty, administration, community partners and students.

The purpose of the tour, according to www.engage.osu.edu/roads-scholars-tour, is to travel “through a region of Ohio to meet faculty and community partners who are collaborating, talk with current and future Ohio State students, learn from business and community leaders and get acquainted with others who may be partners for future projects.”

The tour lasts two days and, according to FCMH Leader of Business Development Whitney Gentry, the OSU tour this year included Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, Honda Heritage Center, Ariel Corporation, Great Circle Earthworks & Museum, The Ohio State University at Newark, Dave Brandt Farm, FCMH and the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

FCMH was the medical stop for the tour this year. The visitors were taken on group tours of FCMH led by various staff and board members. While the tours were taking place, OSU cheerleaders, OSU mascot Brutus and the OSU Band Drum Major visited FCMH patients.

Lunch was provided and a presentation was then made in the conference room of Medical Arts Building 2.

Gentry explained by email that the presentation included information on various OSU partnerships.

These partnerships included Telestroke, which is used in the FCMH ER as well as the Ohio State Health Network, which allows FCMH to take advantage of group purchasing to save money and provides valuable training.

The OSU Mobile Education Kitchen is another partnership this year between FCMH and OSU that was spoken about during the presentation. The OSU Mobile Education Kitchen brings a working mobile kitchen to areas in the community to provide cooking demonstrations and promote the benefits of a plant-based diet to prevent cancer.

Those interested in the OSU Mobile Education Kitchen can see it in person on July 27 at the Fayette County Farmers Market.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Staff members of FCMH got the opportunity to pose with OSU mascot, Brutus. Pictured (L-R) are Tim Green (maintenance), Cheryl Ludwig (administrative assistant), Brutus Buckeye and Harold Everhart (security). FCMH CEO Mike Diener gives a presentation to the visiting OSU group of faculty, administration, students and community partners.