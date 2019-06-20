Brown pleads to drug charges

A 47-year-old man who reportedly ran a drug trafficking operation at the Jamison Road mobile home park was sentenced Thursday morning to serve three-and-a-half years in prison.

Burl Brown pleaded guilty in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and one count of trafficking in cocaine. Brown’s indictment and conviction were the result of a several-month long undercover narcotics operation.

After a Fayette County grand jury indicted four people on cocaine-related trafficking charges, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), along with the U.S. Marshals Office, went to the home of Brown at the Jamison Road mobile home park to serve the indictments on Oct. 26. Officers reportedly announced their presence and that they had an arrest warrant, heard people scattering around the trailer, and then forced entry into the home.

Brown and two others were arrested inside the home. According to the FCSO, cocaine was flushed down the toilet before officers entered the residence. Close to $5,000 in cash was reportedly found inside, as well as additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Brown had been scheduled to go to trial on Thursday, but instead pleaded guilty to two of the counts.

Former Jamison Rd. mobile home park resident sent to prison

By Ryan Carter

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

