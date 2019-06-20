Jeffersonville Library holds ‘Out-Of-This-World’ program

Will, Kyler and Sam were just three among many that came to experience Cosmic Cookies and an Out-Of-This-World Drink recently at Miss Susan’s delicious cookie program at Jeffersonville Branch Library.
All in attendance joined in on the fun.
Later, the group joined Miss Bonnie’s Alien Ooze program where Miss Annabel Smallwood was the expert in showing how to make slime.
