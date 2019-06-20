Sunny days at the Fayette County Farmers Market

The solar equinox is upon us, the days are long and getting warmer, and we are likely to be spending a great deal of time outside. While it seems nearly impossible to imagine much sunshine after this past week, we are bound to have long, hot, sunny days. This means we will have increased exposure to the full impact of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, the ones which cause sunburn and skin cancer. No one is advising us to “stay inside;” the outdoors and summer and sunshine bring many health benefits, including exposure to fresh air, nature and Vitamin D. But the American Cancer Society recommends that we all: “Slip on a shirt. Slop on sunscreen. Slap on a hat. Wrap on sunglasses to protect the eyes and skin around them.” Protecting the eyes from the full intensity of the sun is just as important as protecting the skin.

Protecting yourself from sunburn, just like protecting your hotdog or marshmallow from the effects of charring, is the best line of defense. The web and books have a number of tips for addressing sunburn (with seeing a medical professional for severe sunburn being important advice).

When I was a kid (back in the day when there were no seat belt laws, and we kids stood on the floor in the back seat jumping up and down behind our parents, and there were also few admonitions for too much sun), my parents slapped vinegar on us (usually the backs, shoulders and faces) whenever we had obviously “gotten too much sun.” I have no idea scientifically what vinegar does for overly exposed skin, but I know that for years, we did not get the blisters and pain associated with sun burn. The vinegar seemed to nip the sun burn in the bud, so to speak.

Now, of course, I keep an aloe plant for kitchen burns, which is the only kind of burns I get, because I’m more careful in the sun. And aloe, applied immediately after a burn is a tremendous relief and there is research to indicate that this plant, used for thousands of years for burns and wounds, has healing properties.

Follow the American Cancer Society advice to “slip, slop, slap and wrap,” and then get yourself down to the Fayette County Farmers Market on Saturday for the live music, children’s activity, the “community guest,” crafts, farm fresh produce, clothing, plants and treats of all sorts.

Trenton Gragg, an aspiring young guitarist from Fayette County, will perform a wide range of instrumental selections ranging from Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan to Nirvana and Green Day. Be sure to stop by and take a listen. He’ll be at the market from 9-11 a.m.

This week, the market welcomes the Senior Citizens of Delaware Street as its Community Guest; this local organization specializes in both on-site and off-site activities for adults 50 years and older. If you would like to socialize with a great group of folks, make new friends, play cards or bingo, share in a potluck, or take a field trip, then come by the market this weekend to meet the team and pick up calendar of events and a bookmark. You may also stop by their location at 723 Delaware St., open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Membership is only $5/year!

The market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): Homemade dog treats.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): Green onions, spinach and lettuce, iced sugar cookies, Monster cookies, carmel corn, and fruit pies.

Margaret’s Memories (Sharon Fulkerson): Hand made items.

Persinger Produce & Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Pie Lady will have local honey as well as Bun’s bars, Cinni Mini’s, oatmeal raisin cookies, pecan sticky rolls, cinnamon rolls and pies (cherry, peach, apple, rhubarb, strawberry and strawberry rhubarb).

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Handmade, unusual wood crafts. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome. Fudge and brownies.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Artisan breads.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): zucchini, cabbage, cucumbers, lettuce, yellow squash, bok choy, snow peas, tomatoes, blueberries, sweet breads, cinnamon rolls, raspberry rolls, lemon rolls, strawberry rolls, assorted pies (some sugar-free), peanut butter cookies.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, butter pecan cakes, cookies, and donuts.

Donaldson Workshop (Roger Donaldson): Wooden spoons, cutting boards, wooden sandwich trays, and walnut spatulas.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Plants for healthy eating (herbs – salad burnett, sage) and native wildlife habitat including echinacea, , elecampane, choke cherry, amsonia, milkweed, cypress vine. Beeswax hand creams and salves and luffa sponges. Texas sheet cake bundt cakes. Hand pies (raspberry).

Featherstone Apothecary (Sylvia Call): natural soaps, skincare items, beeswax food wraps, and dog items.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): peaches, radishes, cucumbers, green onions, beets, zucchini, yellow squash, eggs, chicken, pork and beef.

