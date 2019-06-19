Phillips receives annual WCHPD scholarship

The Washington C.H. Police Department recently presented its annual scholarship to Trevor Phillips, a graduate of Washington High School and the son of Cathy Phillips.

Phillips is enrolled in the law enforcement associate degree program at Southern State Community College, while also working security at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Following his graduation, he plans to enter the Ohio Peace Office Training Academy at SSCC’s Fayette Campus in Washington C.H.

“My goal is to become a law enforcement officer to help better my community by serving and protecting it,” Phillips stated in his application. “Hopefully I can work my way up to an administrative position and have a greater effect on the community I live in.”

Washington C.H. Police Department Detective Jonathan Sever said of choosing Phillips as the scholarship recipient, they continue to be impressed by his strong work ethic and aspirations to become a police officer.

In addition to earning the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship, Phillips also was awarded the Deputy Charles A. Taylor Memorial Scholarship.

The Washington Court House City Police Department Scholarship, through the Southern State Community College Foundation, is earmarked for Fayette County residents who are recent graduates of Washington Senior High School or Miami Trace High School. Scholarship recipient selections are based on a cumulative GPA of 2.6 as well as a demonstration of good leadership qualities, community involvement, and academic excellence.

To learn more about scholarship opportunities at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

Attending the presentation of the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship are: (l-r) Jessica Wise, Ph.D., SSCC Dean of Instructional Operations and Director of Fayette Campus; Jeff Montgomery, Dean of Technical Studies and Director of Central Campus; Detective Jonathan Sever; scholarship recipient Trevor Phillips; patrolman Adam Phillips; and patrolman Derrick Marcum.