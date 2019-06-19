Celebrating home ownership

The Community Action Commission (CAC) of Fayette County — in partnership with USDA Rural Development and the National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor — celebrated National Homeownership month on Wednesday afternoon.

At 427 Walnut St. in Washington Court House, community leaders gathered to celebrate a new self-help housing project that is nearing the halfway point of completion. At 2 p.m., those in attendance took a photograph before Bambi Baughn, executive director of CAC of Fayette County, addressed the crowd and introduced various guests.

This year’s guests included city manager Joe Denen, city council members Dale Lynch and Steve Jennings, Ellen Short representing U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), members of the Self-help Housing department, State USDA Director Dave Hall and many others who assisted with the project in one way or another. Baughn took time to thank every one of the guests for their role in helping to achieve the American dream of home ownership for another individual in Fayette County.

“Our sponsors for this event were Star Title Agency LLC and SAAD & SAAD LLP Attorneys at law,” Baughn said. “They have sponsored this event every year, and we are thankful for their support and thank them for these nice shirts.”

Self-Help Housing Director Steve Creed was the next to address the crowd. He also thanked the many guests and explained how the program works and helps members of the community gain a new financial future.

“What we are finding with the rental rates, and the lack of rentals in general in the area because they are all full, is that most of the time we are getting people into home ownership with the best money per month, even better than what they are paying for rent,” Creed said. “This is their home, their future. We are really proud of this and the program. Since the program started we have built now over 300 new homes and are even doing rehabs now where someone can buy an old home and renovate it rather than build new. This provides them with a home and hopefully we have prepared them to be homeowners.”

The new homeowner was not able to attend the event, but organizers said the individual is excited to get into their new place.

For more information on the Self-Help Housing program contact the Community Action Commission of Fayette County at (740) 335-7282.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

CAC of Fayette County Executive Director Bambi Baughn (right) welcomed the many guests in attendance. She is pictured with Ellen Short, representing senator Sherrod Brown (D), as she reads a letter from the senator. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_20190619_140831.jpg CAC of Fayette County Executive Director Bambi Baughn (right) welcomed the many guests in attendance. She is pictured with Ellen Short, representing senator Sherrod Brown (D), as she reads a letter from the senator. State USDA Director Dave Hall introduced a few of the guests and thanked everyone who worked on the project and in the Self-Help Housing program. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_20190619_141017.jpg State USDA Director Dave Hall introduced a few of the guests and thanked everyone who worked on the project and in the Self-Help Housing program. Self-Help Housing Director Steve Creed explained how the program works and helps members of the community gain a new financial future. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_20190619_141317.jpg Self-Help Housing Director Steve Creed explained how the program works and helps members of the community gain a new financial future. The Community Action Commission (CAC) of Fayette County — in partnership with USDA Rural Development and the National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor — celebrated National Homeownership month Wednesday at the site of a new self-help housing project on Walnut Street in Washington Court House. Many guests helped to celebrate the month and the new home coming to the city. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_20190619_140356.jpg The Community Action Commission (CAC) of Fayette County — in partnership with USDA Rural Development and the National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor — celebrated National Homeownership month Wednesday at the site of a new self-help housing project on Walnut Street in Washington Court House. Many guests helped to celebrate the month and the new home coming to the city.