Ohio Poultry Association calls for nominations to serve on American Egg Board

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is now accepting suggestions for nominations to serve on the 2020-2021 American Egg Board (AEB), which is U.S. egg farmers’ link to consumers in communicating the value of the incredible egg. Members serve two-year terms on the national board.

“Board members serve an important role in overseeing and carrying out AEB’s mission to increase demand for egg and egg products on behalf of U.S. egg farmers,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “It is an honor to serve with other professionals on a national level to guide the egg community and further our commitment to provide safe, wholesome eggs to Ohioans and the world.”

To be eligible for nomination, persons must be producers or representatives of producers and they must own 75,000 or more laying hens. Producers who own less than 75,000 hens are eligible provided they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

The Board is appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and consists of 18 members and 18 alternates from all regions of the country who are egg farmers nominated by certified state and regional organizations representing egg farmers. Members and alternates may not serve more than three consecutive two-year terms in their current position.

All nominations should be submitted by July 1 to OPA at info@ohiopoultry.org.

Ohio is the second largest egg farming state in the nation, producing more than 9 billion eggs each year. Ohio egg farmers make egg safety a top priority and are proud to provide Ohioans with high-quality eggs.

For more information about Ohio’s egg farms, visit www.ohioeggs.com.