‘Longest Day’ bake & yard sale to be held Saturday

Carriage Court of Washington Court House will hold a bake sale and yard sale this Friday as a fundraiser for The Alzheimer’s Association.

This Friday marks the summer solstice for the northern hemisphere—the first day of summer. As the longest day of the year, it is also the day fundraisers are held all over the world for the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day.”

All of the local fundraisers done for the Alzheimer’s Association, including “The Longest Day” fundraiser that was held Saturday in downtown Washington C.H., have the purpose of donating the funds raised to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Carriage Court is a facility located at 500 N. Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H. that offers assisted living and memory care lifestyle options. It has done a fundraiser for “The Longest Day” for several years.

Yard sale items for purchasing will be provided by the staff and by the facility. Residents were invited to donate items if they wanted to do some spring cleaning.

“[The residents] are going to be a big part of this” and will be helping throughout the day, said Beth McCane, the director of sales and marketing for Carriage Court as well as the Fayette County chair for the Longest Day committee.

McCane explained, “We are going to have everything from Christmas decorations to pictures and home decorations.”

Furniture no longer used at the facility will be available, such as chairs, headboards, bed-frames, dressers, etc. There will be a variety of clothing although most of that clothing will be women’s.

Some of the baked goods will be prepared in the facility kitchen while most of the goods will be donated by the staff. Lemonade will be available to purchase.

McCane said, “A lot of the cookies and things they’re baking are going to be purple since we’re still wanting to focus on Alzheimer’s awareness.”

The sales will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. Two purple tents will be set up and if rain does occur, extra canopies can be placed.

Only cash will be accepted for items, however, if anyone would like to make a donation they can make a check out to The Alzheimer’s Association.

“I am excited to have people come out to our community and introduce them to Carriage Court, as well as promote awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said McCane.

