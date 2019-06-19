Crimes & Traffic

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Madison A. Swart, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deborah M. Istenes, Akron, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason L. Forshe, New Holland, Pa., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lamar E. Martin, South Solon,, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shaunna L. King Keets, Hillsboro, Ohio, child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $155, case was waived by defendant.

Erin L. Spencer, Chillicothe, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $338, upon motion of State, OVI amended to first offense, defendant fined $450 and court costs, 13 days jail, credit for 4 days jail, 9 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 5 years.

Erin L. Spencer, Chillicothe, Ohio, driving under suspension/operator’s license forfeiture, case ordered dismissed.

Erin L. Spencer, Chillicothe, Ohio, 93/70 speed, case ordered dismissed.

Christian Cowman, 3 Homestead Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chanel J. Lufkin, Lexington, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Craig A. Hammon, Reesville, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy R. Abdulla, North Canton, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey Klass, Stow, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry W. Fletcher, Chillicothe, Ohio, OVI/4th degree felony, court costs $156, defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing, is hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings. Bond ordered continued at $2,500 unsecured appearance bond subject to conditions.

Mark E. Urban, 1616 Allemang Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $180, upon motion of State, charge amended from OVI to physical control, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $450 and court costs, sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, 3-day driver intervention program by Aug. 1, 2019, terminate administrative license suspension.

Mark E. Urban, 1616 Allemang Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, fictitious plates, case dismissed per agreement.

Joshua D. Wallen, Wilmington, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Elise M. Clemens, Columbus, ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donnie J. Ridgeway, Oneida, N.Y., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry W. Fletcher, Chillicothe, Ohio, OVI/breath/low, case dismissed on motion of plaintiff.

Larry W. Fletcher, Chillicothe, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed on motion of plaintiff.

Larry W. Fletcher, Chillicothe, Ohio, 12-point suspension, dismissed on motion of plaintiff.

Danielle S. Walls, Fayetteville, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy R. Bay, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Oronde D. Peake, Cincinnati, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $125, court costs $135, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 30 days.

George L. Lawrence IV, Turtle Creek, Pa., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Katheryn G. Redman, 310 Fifth Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

John Oliver, East Cleveland, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Constance M. Kraus, Kettering, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vivek Narendran, Cincinnati, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $100, court costs $140, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from speed 84/70, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points.

Thomas L. Phillips, South Solon, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Katharine M. Morrison, 941 Gregg Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gary W. Custer, Seward, Pa., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Randel S. Frederick, Crestwood, Ky., driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle M. Houck, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah E. Gaskeen, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron C. Eisele, Westerville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael S. Bump, Fairfield, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sara L. Sievert, Waukesha, Wis., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shingo Sano, 1366 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Adomas W. Fabin, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James E. Zeigler, 2651 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sunmeng Lin, Cincinnati, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tina M. Neanover, 2109 Jenny Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Agripina Ungureanu, Cleveland, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jonah G. Marcum, Horner, W. Va., 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany C. Carter, Greenfield, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Scott M. Morris, Bloomingburg, Ohio, non-compliance, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Sept. 1, 2019.

Scott M. Morris, Bloomingburg, Ohio, fictitious registration, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, assessed court costs only.

Deborah Roszell, Peachtree City, Ga., 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Derek Tinnin, Lebanon, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael K. Abell II, Richmond, Ky., no brake lights, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mason D. Moore, Fairfield, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Yohannes Y. Tesfay, Greensburg, Ind., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Melanie J. Garden, Fortville, Ind., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Denzil D. Barnette, New Holland, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric R. Frick, Gahanna, Ohio, invalid tag, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth R. Rogers, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Natalia M. Rivera Diaz, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Drew M. Luckhaupt, West Chester, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tre D. Stennett, Cincinnati, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luke M. Carlson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, physical control, fine $300, court costs $155, upon motion of State, charge amended from OVI to physical control, defendant pled guilty, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend jail if no future ALC related driving offenses for 5 years, complete 3-day driver intervention program, administrative license suspension, no further operator’s license suspension.

Luke M. Carlson, Jeffersonville, Ohio u-turn, case dismissed per agreement.

Gregory J. Holshoe, Cincinnati, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $145, upon motion of the State, charge amended from speed to unsafe vehicle, defendant pled guilty per agreement.

Isaac K. Katalayi, Embrun, Ontario, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emily N. Lewis, West Jefferson, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.