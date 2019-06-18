Local graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Amber L. Self graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman is a 2006 graduate of Washington High School and is the daughter of Kathy Reinhart of Columbus and Stacey Self of Washington C.H. She is the granddaughter of Barb and Nick Jackson of Washington CH.

Self completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

