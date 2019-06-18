4th-annual ‘Farm to Fork’ event set

The fourth-annual Fayette County Farm to Fork dinner and fundraiser has been set and tickets go on sale this Saturday.

Farm to Fork is a dinner held at a local farm with proceeds going to a local philanthropic organization. The dinner is on Aug. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the farm owned by Chris and Jill Cottrill, located at 4172 Roth Rd NE, New Holland.

Ashley Rose, the Farm Bureau organization director for Fayette, Clinton, Warren and Greene counties, explained “we’re really excited to have it at their farm.”

The organization chosen as the recipient of the fundraiser for this year is the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation. The foundation helps with enhancing patient care services, contributing to projects for renovation and expansion, purchasing equipment, advancing healthcare education for the community and supporting development of community programs. For more information, please visit www.fcmh.org/foundation/.

Whitney Gentry, the leader of business development for Fayette County Memorial Hospital and the executive director of the foundation, said, “We’re honored to have been selected.”

Appetizers will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The dinner will include roast beef, lamb, pork loin and fresh sides that are made by local chefs as part of the Celebrity Chef Competition.

The Celebrity Chef Competition occurs every year where locals compete for the best dish. Each person who purchases a ticket gets one ticket to vote. According to Rose, “We do allow the opportunity for people to ‘stuff the ballot’ by purchasing additional tickets.”

Dessert is planned to be homemade cobbler and ice cream. Ohio beer, wine and hard cider will be available by a cash bar.

Singer and songwriter Katie Pritchard will provide the music for the event.

Tickets are $45 up to the week of the event. The week of the event, tickets will increase to $50. Sponsorships are also available.

The tickets can be purchased in person at the Toast to Summer event this Saturday. Afterwards, tickets can be purchased at the Fayette County Farm Bureau Office, Weade Law Offices or online.

The fifth-annual Fayette County Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow is this Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. at the Fayette County Airport, 2770 OH-38 in Washington C.H. Parking is $5 per car.

The Fayette County Farm Bureau shares an office with Clinton, Warren and Greene counties. It is located at 1425 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington. Weade Law Offices is located at 220 E. Market St. in Washington Court House.

For up-to-date information, follow the “Fayette County Farm Bureau Farm to Fork Dinner” event page on Facebook—be sure to go to the event page for 2019.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-463-1225.

