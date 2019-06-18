The Rulon Center Residential Facility is now open

The Rulon Center, named to honor over 36 years of dedication from a Fayette County resident, is now taking referrals for its alcohol and other drug treatment center.

The Rulon Center in Chillicothe was dedicated in the name of Marsha Jo Rulon, a longtime Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC) Board of Trustees member and past president. Rulon has been joined by the current president, Fonda Fitchorn, and Dr. Norma Kirby as the three sitting board of trustees members from Fayette County.

Dr. Barbara Mahaffey, SPVMHC executive director, said, “These three individuals have been critical to the success of SPVMHC and the supporters of mental health care over a five-county area. Their dedication and spirit of volunteer service helps to sustain eight treatment facilities that includes a Fayette County outpatient counseling clinic located 1300 East Paint Street in Washington Court House.”

The Rulon Center is a new treatment facility that is open and available for residents in Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross and Pickaway counties for men who wish to have inpatient treatment for alcohol and other drug related disorders. The Rulon Center is a 36-bed facility located at 400 Chamber Drive in Chillicothe.

The new clinic director is Lori Huston, who is a licensed independent chemical dependency counselor with clinical supervision credential. She has many years of experience in helping people to gain recovery. SPVMHC has a program coordinator, Tandy Cyrus, who oversees three residential facilities to treat people diagnosed with alcohol and other drugs and people diagnosed with a mental or emotional illness. These treatment facilities are open for Fayette County residents.

There is a treatment center in Greenfield named the Lynn Goff Clinic. It serves up to 12 females in recovery from opioid use disorder. The third facility is called the Floyd Simantel Clinic and it is located in Chillicothe. Referral and other information can be gained by calling the SPVMHC Crisis line at (740) 773-4357.

For more information or to be referred directly to The Rulon Center, call (740) 672-2407; Toll (888) 326-4005 between 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Potential clients may also call directly and self-admit for services. The Rulon Center admits males who have completed detoxification and wish to receive many forms of therapies to maintain recovery. After discharge, most clients will be offered a variety of outpatient therapy at the outpatient counseling centers in all the five counties served by the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center. The center is a private, nonprofit contract agency of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board.

