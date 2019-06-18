Conservation District seeks supervisor candidates

The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District (Fayette SWCD) will hold an election on Aug. 13 to elect two supervisors to its Board of Supervisors. Any resident 18 years of age or older who resides within Fayette County can seek election to the Fayette SWCD Board of Supervisors.

There are two ways for persons interested in being a Fayette SWCD supervisor to get their name on the ballot. Candidates can be nominated by the Fayette SWCD nominating committee. This committee works throughout the year looking for people who are interested in the conservation and protection of natural resources within Fayette County.

Interested individuals may also have their names placed on the ballot by petition. A Statement of Candidacy and a Candidate Nomination Petition Form may be obtained at the Fayette SWCD office at 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House, Ohio, 43160. Potential candidates must secure at least 10 valid signatures from residents and/or landowners in Fayette County who are at least 18 years of age and submit the petition at the Fayette SWCD office by 4 p.m., July 9.

If you have any questions about becoming a supervisor candidate or about the election, please contact director Chet Murphy at 740-313-3214 or chester.murphy@fayette-co-oh.com.