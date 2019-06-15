Scarecrow headline act announced

“The Cadillac Three,” an American Southern rock group, has been announced as the Saturday night, Sept. 21 headline act at the 2019 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington C.H.

The band, originally from Nashville, Tenn., was established in 2011. The Cadillac Three signed with Big Machine Records in 2013 and have released three albums with the label.

The group’s single, “The South,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Mike Eli (Eli Young Band), was certified Gold for selling 500,000 units this year, and their new single, “Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys,” from their forthcoming fourth album is now available.

According to organizers, The Cadillac Three has toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Dierks Bentley, FGL, Jake Owen, Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels and many more. It has cemented their status as one of country’s hardest working touring acts by playing more than 175 dates a year, both in the States and overseas, where they have spent time the past five years playing to larger and larger audiences.

This year’s Scarecrow Festival is set for the weekend of Sept. 20-22.

“Oliver Hazard,” an American indie folk music trio from Waterville, Ohio, was previously announced as the opening act on the Saturday night of the festival, according to Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

The Scarecrow Festival, held the third weekend in September, is a family fun weekend filled with live music, food, rides, games, craft vendors, a 5K Walk & Run, classic cars and more.

Look for much more information on the Scarecrow Festival in the coming weeks.

