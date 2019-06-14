9 locals to attend Buckeye Girls State

The American Legion Post 25 Ladies Auxiliary recently announced the delegates for the 2019 Buckeye Girls State, which will be held at the University of Mount Union.

Buckeye Girls State is a week-long program where girls gain experience in building governments from local to state level. The girls assume the roles of leaders, campaign for offices and hold mock elections. The girls will leave this weekend until the end of the program on June 22.

This year the American Legion was able to send nine total girls from the three local school districts:

Fayette Christian School

Grace Sheeter, the only Fayette Christian School representative, is active in sports, school choir, general knowledge quiz team, Buckeye Christian School Organization statewide competition, Bible knowledge quiz team and the National Christian Honor Society.

Miami Trace High School:

Four students were selected from Miami Trace High School to participate:

Anna Williams is active in sports, is class president, member of Student Government, choir, National Honor Society and Key Club.

Aubrey Schwartz participates in FFA, was a State Parliamentary Procedure winner, a 4-H participant and is a member of the Key Club, Student Government, Superintendent’s Advisory Board, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Spanish Club.

Victoria Waits is the vice president of the Fayette Peppy 4-H Club, a cheerleader, and is a member of the school band, FFA, the Fayette County Junior Fair board and the National Honor Society.

Sidney Howard is involved in school sports, the Key Club and is a member of the student government cabinet, 4-H, the Madison County Junior Fair Board, the National Honor Society and has both laid a wreath on the grave of the Unknown Solider and earned a student athlete award.

Washington High School

Four girls were also selected from Washington High School to travel to the University of Mount Union:

Halli Wall is active in school sports, student council, HOBY Leadership conference and is a member of the band, DECA and the National Young Scholars Program.

Brynne Frederick participates in church, student council, band, and is the astronomy club founder and president.

Kayla Welling is a cheerleader, a member of student council, and participates in the DECA program, track, and gymnastics.

Payton Maddux is a member of the band, Quick Recall team, tennis team, Student Council, DECA program and participates in track and gymnastics.

According to American Legion Ladies Auxiliary members, all of these young women are active in many more activities and are an exceptional group. The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary thanked their parents and teachers for the guidance they have given to these young ladies.

The ladies auxiliary also said they were able to increase the number of girls sent to Buckeye Girls State thanks to the donations from Jeffersonville Lions Club, Fayette County Historical Society, Kiger and Kiger Lawyers, Fayette Lodge 107, Quality Tee, American Legion Post 25, Susan Dunn, Ritten Industries and Amvets. If interested in sponsoring Buckeye Girls State, donations can be sent to Buckeye Girls State, American Legion Post 25 Attn Ladies Auxiliary, 1240 U.S. Rt. 22 in Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

The information in this article was provided by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

