Jeffersonville Library hosts Brinkman, Sowell

Sarah Sowell, Program Assistant SNAP-ED, also helped with the program.

Pat Brinkman, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator with Fayette County OSU’s Extension Office, created a really interesting program about space food, in keeping with the Library’s Summer Reading theme, which is “A Universe of Stories,” at Jeffersonville Branch Library recently.

Participants created fruit rocket ships and sampled razzleberry shivers, veggie planets and turkey cucumber wraps.