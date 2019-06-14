Posted on by

2019 Fayette Co. Fair Commodity royalty named

,

Alpaca Princess Mary Jane Gruber

Alpaca Princess Mary Jane Gruber


Beef Queen Macie Riley


Dairy Princess Abby Riley


Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski


Goat Ambassador Libby Aleshire


The commodity royalty for the 2019 Fayette County Fair were recently crowned. Pictured is Lamb and Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson.


Small Animal Queen Emma See


Horse Queen Lindsey Turley


Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson


