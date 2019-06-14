2019 Fayette Co. Fair Commodity royalty named

Alpaca Princess Mary Jane Gruber
Beef Queen Macie Riley
Dairy Princess Abby Riley
Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski
Goat Ambassador Libby Aleshire
The commodity royalty for the 2019 Fayette County Fair were recently crowned. Pictured is Lamb and Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson.
Small Animal Queen Emma See
Horse Queen Lindsey Turley
Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson
