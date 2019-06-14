2019 Fayette Co. Fair Commodity royalty named

Alpaca Princess Mary Jane Gruber

Beef Queen Macie Riley

Dairy Princess Abby Riley

Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski

Goat Ambassador Libby Aleshire

The commodity royalty for the 2019 Fayette County Fair were recently crowned. Pictured is Lamb and Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson.

Small Animal Queen Emma See

Horse Queen Lindsey Turley

Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson