Boy Scout Troop 112 to hold rummage sale Saturday

Local Boy Scout Troop 112 will hold a rummage sale this Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to raise funds to outfit a new equipment trailer.

The event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot, on the corner of Temple and Hinde Streets in Washington C.H. The public is invited to come and support the Troop. Items donated by nearly a dozen families, church members and community supporters will be for sale, including vintage videogame consoles, luggage, exercise equipment, toys, books, bicycles, collectibles, furniture and more.

The new equipment trailer was purchased through funds made available by the estate of Melvin Busch, a Fayette County resident who left monies to the Scouts of Fayette County upon his death. The new trailer is larger and has dual axles which will better serve the Troop’s need to transport tents, stoves and other camping gear for its weekend and week-long camps.

Troop 112 regularly travels out-of-state to destinations, including Wisconsin and Virginia, as well as attending local camps such as Thunderbase Scouting weekend in Chillicothe and Camp Hugh Taylor Birch near Yellow Springs. The trailer replaces one the troop has used for the past 10 years that was used when purchased.

The Mel Busch Estate funds are jointly managed by the Simon-Kenton Council BSA (which serves Fayette County) and the Fayette County Boy Scout Charitable Fund, which is composed of local community members and Scout leaders. The Charitable Fund supports five local Scouting units: Troop 67 and Pack 67 in Jeffersonville, Troop 112 and Pack 112 in Washington C.H., and new Scout Me In (all-girl) Troop 7312.

Troop 112 is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H.

