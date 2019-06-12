‘The Longest Day’ returns this Saturday

“The Longest Day” fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association will be happening in Fayette County for the second year this Saturday.

The event will be occurring in downtown Washington Court House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 100 block of South and North Main streets will be shut down: Court-to-Market and Court-to-East Street.

Opening ceremonies, beginning at 10 a.m., will include an introduction by Washington City Manager Joe Denen and a proclamation by Ohio State Senator Bob Peterson. Jeff Davis, from Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, will lead the opening prayer. WVNU will be doing a live remote.

A balloon launch is scheduled following the opening ceremony. Beth McCane, the director of sales and marketing for Carriage Court Assisted Living as well as the county chair for the Fayette County Longest Day Committee, explained a lot of research was done for the balloons—they are biodegradable with no strings attached and were donated by W&W Dry Cleaners.

Following the opening ceremony will also be a scavenger hunt. According to McCane, the hunt is organized independently of the committee by Jeff Underwood. Those who complete the hunt will be entered into a door-prize drawing and the first to complete the hunt will win a prize.

The fundraiser will feature a variety of attractions—including a cruise-in with Dragin’ Angels Car Club, a scavenger hunt, a live performance by Dumbfounded from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., door prizes, 50/50 raffle, dunking machine, vendors, activities for kids and food.

The Cruise-in will take place during the entire event at the 100 block of South Main Street. McCane explained the Dragin’ Angels Car Club is relatively independent and will have its own sound system set up.

The kids’ activities will take place on the Court House lawn and are free—they include face-painting, Home Depot kits, games and participation prizes. Fayette County Hospice and WCHCS cheerleaders will be assisting.

Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) are having a competition to see who can raise the most money and win a traveling trophy. Their dunk tank will cost participants $1 for three balls. Their pie-in-the-face competition will be $1 per pie—the participant must choose an administration staff member from one of the schools and attempt to throw the pie into that person’s face.

The Washington Court House Police and Fire departments, along with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County EMS, will have vehicles available for viewing.

Concessions will be available to purchase. Denise Rhoades will be selling sandwiches, Kona Ice will be selling Hawaiian-Style shaved ice, a couple of food trucks will be present and the Miami Trace FFA and 4-H group will be running the Fayette Farm Life food booth.

As the Farmers Market will be occurring at the same time, McCane said, “There will be a lot to offer that day.”

The event is cash-only, although if someone wants to give a donation they can make out a check to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I feel like the event has grown more this year,” said McCane. “Our goal is to grow more each year.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Alzheimer-s-logo.jpg https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_LongestDayHospiceSupport.jpg