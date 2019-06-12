2019 Daylily show coming June 22

The Fayette County Master Gardeners Volunteers (FCMGVs) are sponsoring a daylily show again this year.

The show will be on Saturday, June 22. Registration will be on the day of the show from 8 a.m. to noon at the Agriculture Service Center (located at 1415 US Rte 22 SW in Washington Court House). Judging begins at 1 pm. and this is a one-day show and everyone can enter.

There are 40 classes, including six floral design classes. This year, Jane Adkins, an Ohio American Garden Club judge, is judging the design classes. The design classes have expanded to six building themed designs. FCMGVs hope you will have as much fun with the design themes as we had creating the classes. There is a list of all classes including the design classes on the Fayette County Extension website at fayette.osu.edu.

There will be cash awards and ribbons for first, second and third place and three “Best of Show Awards.” In addition, there will be section awards. The cost to enter is $1 for every scape entered. There will be a $3 fee for each design and parking is free.

Dan Bachman who owns Valley of the Daylilies will judge the scape portion of the show. Valley of the Daylilies is an official American Hemercallis Society (AHS) display garden and grows over 3,800 registered daylilies. It specializes in spider and unusual forms and historic daylily cultivars. Historic daylilies are those registered with the AHS before 1980. Bachman judged our show last year.

If unsure about how to exhibit daylilies, visit http://ohiodaylilysociety.org/pdf/showgrooming.pdf on how to exhibit a daylily for a show.

Preparations are falling into place. For questions, contact Sara Creamer, FCMGV Coordinator, at the Extension Office at 740-335-1150 or creamer.70@osu.edu.

Daylily artistic design classes from 2018 Daylily Show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Capture-design.jpg Daylily artistic design classes from 2018 Daylily Show. Daylily scapes ready for grooming for the 2018 Daylily Show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_P6302576.jpg Daylily scapes ready for grooming for the 2018 Daylily Show.