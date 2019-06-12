Community band gearing up for concert series

The Fayette Community Band is hard at work rehearsing for the 2019 Summer Concert Series.

There are three performances planned for this summer featuring a variety of music from classic marches, pop tunes, patriotic and big band medleys.

The band, made up of local and area musicians, would like to invite anyone who is interested in dusting off their instrument to join us for rehearsals on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Washington Middle School band room. New members are always welcome.

We would like to invite the community to join us for a pleasant evening of music on any or all of the following dates:

-Thursday, June 20 in the Washington High School cafeteria at 7 p.m.

-Sunday, July 28 at the Crown Hill Golf Course/Williamsport at 7 p.m.

-Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Commission on Aging/Elm Street at 7 p.m.