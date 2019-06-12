Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards $36,000 in scholarships

COLUMBUS – Every year, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to students statewide who are striving to become leaders in their industries and communities. The foundation recently awarded $36,000 in scholarships to students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.

Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship:

Recipients were Olivia Blay of Portage County; Andrew Brooks of Preble County; Brianna Carmack of Richland County; Kady Davis of Carroll County; Cora Dorman of Licking County; Todd Peterson of Fayette County; Nathan Ramos of Portage County, and Tiffany Sunday of Pickaway County. This fund honors Cynthia Anne (Cindy) Hollingshead for her 39 years of service as Ohio Farm Bureau’s executive secretary, as well as a lifetime of volunteer commitment to local government and community service activities. Financial assistance goes to students who are pursuing careers focused on agriculture, community service and association leadership.

Darwin Bryan Scholarship:

Recipients were Whitney Bauman of Adams County; Kasey Buchanan of Washington County; Kady Davis of Carroll County; Cora Dorman of Licking County; Sarah Lehner of Delaware County; Kayle Mast of Madison County; Meredith Oglesby of Highland County, and Holly Schmenk of Putnam County. This fund was established in 1985 in honor of Darwin R. Bryan whose enthusiastic leadership during his 37 years of service to Ohio Farm Bureau has been an inspiration to rural youth throughout Ohio. The fund assists students who have been active in Farm Bureau’s youth program and/or whose parents are Farm Bureau members.

Jack Fisher Scholarship:

Recipients were Whitney Bauman of Adams County; Andrew Brooks of Preble County; Cora Dorman of Licking County; Taylor Lutz of Crawford County; Kayle Mast of Madison County; Kameron Rinehart of Fayette County; Hannah Scott of Brown County; Michael Schmenk of Putnam County; Noah Smith of Fairfield County, and Tyler Zimpfer of Shelby County. This fund is named after John C. “Jack” Fisher, Ohio Farm Bureau’s former executive vice president for 20 years. His vision for this scholarship is to enable people to acquire the necessary tools for a more fulfilling life.

Kenny Walter Scholarship Fund:

Kady Davis of Carroll County and Wyatt Kissell and Shaeley Warner, both of Licking County received this award, which honors Kenny Walter, a long-time Farm Bureau staff member, leader and advocate for rural Ohio. The fund provides scholarships to students pursuing post-secondary education in agriculture who come from the 29 northeastern counties Walter served as a regional supervisor and organization director.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholar Award:

Receiving this award are Mary Baker of Wayne County; Kady Davis of Carroll County; Caroline Liggett of Licking County; Todd Peterson of Fayette County; Meredith Oglesby of Highland County; Hannah Scott of Brown County and Clare Sollars of Fayette County. This award recognizes students for academic effort, community service and career interests that use agriculture to enhance the partnership between producers and consumers in rural, suburban and/or urban settings.

Women’s Leadership in Agriculture Scholarship:

Receiving the scholarship are Mary Baker of Wayne County; Whitney Bauman of Adams County; Elizabeth Landis of Shelby County; Melanie Fuhrmann of Scioto County, and Courtney Heiser of Seneca County. This scholarship is for students who have chosen a career path that benefits agricultural or community development such as food production, scientific research, education/outreach or leadership development. The program was established by an endowment from the Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.