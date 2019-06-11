Drugs found, 2 arrested at Robinson Road trailer park

A suspicious vehicle complaint at the Robinson Road trailer park Sunday resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of narcotics and a loaded gun.

Just before noon, a Washington Police Department officer responded to the trailer park and found the vehicle with one man inside and another man walking away from it. The officer told the man walking away to come back over, and he was identified as Chad E. Ingles. Dispatch informed the officer that Ingles had an active warrant for his arrest out of Madison County, according to reports, and Ingles was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Steven T. Nott, 19, of Mt. Sterling, who exited the vehicle and told the officer that the men were “just checking out the pond to see about doing some fishing,” reports stated.

“I then questioned him about the vehicle and if it contained any contraband due to the complaint being drug related,” the officer wrote in his report. “I requested permission to search the vehicle and he did not want officers to search it. I informed him that was his right to do so.”

The K-9 officer, “Edo,” was brought to the scene to perform a “free air sniff” around the vehicle and he made a positive indication at the driver’s side door. At that point, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a small glass vial of what appeared to be a crystal rock-like substance next to the console of the driver’s seat where Nott had been sitting. Nott was then arrested.

The substance later field tested positive as methamphetamine, according to police. During the search of Nott, $864 in cash was allegedly found on his person.

A search warrant was obtained in order to search a small red tin lock box found on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle. The lock box contained narcotics, scales, cash and a loaded firearm. Two bags of what was presumed to be more meth were found inside.

Nott was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, having weapons under disability, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_20190403_151823.jpg

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica