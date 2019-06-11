Fayette Garden Club celebrates 97th anniversary

Fayette Garden Club members enjoyed a luncheon at Jason Gilmore’s Highland House in celebration of their club’s 97th anniversary. Pictured: front row: Barbara Sams, Joanne Montgomery, Mary Jane Esselburn and Shirley Johnson. Back row: Jean Smith, Julia Hidy, Debi Carr, Mary Estle, Linda Warfield, Sandy Kelley, Pam Rhoads and Jodi Kirkpatrick.

Fayette Garden Club members enjoyed a luncheon at Jason Gilmore’s Highland House in celebration of their club’s 97th anniversary. Pictured: front row: Barbara Sams, Joanne Montgomery, Mary Jane Esselburn and Shirley Johnson. Back row: Jean Smith, Julia Hidy, Debi Carr, Mary Estle, Linda Warfield, Sandy Kelley, Pam Rhoads and Jodi Kirkpatrick. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_img030.jpg Fayette Garden Club members enjoyed a luncheon at Jason Gilmore’s Highland House in celebration of their club’s 97th anniversary. Pictured: front row: Barbara Sams, Joanne Montgomery, Mary Jane Esselburn and Shirley Johnson. Back row: Jean Smith, Julia Hidy, Debi Carr, Mary Estle, Linda Warfield, Sandy Kelley, Pam Rhoads and Jodi Kirkpatrick.