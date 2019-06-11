Search for 2019 Fair Queen begins

As Fayette County approaches the annual fair scheduled for July 15-20, the process to find the next Fair Queen has begun.

Every year as participants prepare for the fair, a search for the next queen begins with the annual Queen’s Tea. The tea —which will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the Mahan Building with interviews starting at 4 p.m. and the public speaking portion starting around 5:30 p.m. — tasks a select group of individuals to look at each of the applicants’ accomplishments and pick the best representative for the county. The queen will not only have several jobs to do at the county fair, she will also travel around the state to see other county fairs and more.

This year six ladies are vying for the position:

Cassie Baird, member of Wayne Progressive Farmers, has been an active 4-H member since she was 9-years-old. The first time she stepped into a ring, she said her heart pounded and her hand shook; whereas today when she steps into a ring the same rush of adrenaline encompasses her body. She said in her bio,” I would love nothing more than to help kids of all ages find the same passion. When putting everything on the line is worth every ounce of time, effort and money – that’s when you know you’ve got something special. I turned my time in 4-H into a career, but the lessons that are learned and the experiences that will never be forgotten transfer to much more than just agriculture. Being able to influence people to find their way in the world would be unforgettable.”

Lena Steele, member of the 4-H Fun Bunch, said throughout her years of 4-H she has been involved in numerous activities, all of which gave her a different perspective to all of the different aspects of the Fayette County Junior Fair. She said she has taken eight difference nutrition projects which include Grill Master, Fast Break for Fitness and Global Gourmet. Steele said, “I have been competitive at the state level for two years with my nutrition projects as well as two creative writing projects. Since I began in 4-H, livestock has been a large part in my involvement with the fair and 4-H. I had showed goats for three years and I have shown and raised hogs since 2011 as well as have operated a sow farm since 2017. I have been a camp counselor for the past five years. I was a Junior Superintendent in the Swine Department as well as a Junior Fairboard member in the FCS department this past year. I am so thankful for the Fayette County Junior Fair and everything I’ve learned from it these past 10 years.”

Tori Evans, member of Perfect Paws, was actively involved as a member of the Student Government, Student Council, Spanish Club, FFA, Key Club, National Honor Society, varsity soccer, basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 4-H, Junior Fair Board and Teen Leadership Council. Evans has served as a Fayette County Dog Queen, Scarecrow Festival Queen, and has volunteered as a Military Kids Camp Counselor, a Ronald McDonald House Volunteer and is actively involved in the Orphan World Relief My Comfy Kits Program, among many other accomplishments. She said, “Aside from my community activities, I have focused on serving my community by hosting a 5K to benefit the Fayette County Humane Society. This successful run raised nearly $4,000. I formed connections with community members with the same drive to help the animals in our community. The success of this run sparked a period of personal growth for me. I realized my passion for service and volunteering in my community.”

Abbigayle Pettit, member of 4-H Fun Bunch, is a graduate of Miami Trace High School and will be attending Miami University in the fall to study early childhood education with hopes of becoming a kindergarten teacher one day. While in high school, she was involved in the Miami Trace Varsity Basketball and football cheerleading teams, spring musical, key club, student government, show choir, drama club and more. She has been involved in 4-H for 12 years and has served in many offices for the 4-H Fun Bunch 4-H Club including vice president and president. Pettit has completed numerous projects through the years such as sewing, leadership, archery, cooking and other miscellaneous projects, and has even served as a 4-H Camp Counselor for five years. Pettit said, “I am extremely excited for the 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair and I know that this year’s fair will be the best one yet.”

Andrea Robinson, member of All-N-One 4-H Club, is a recent graduate of Miami Trace High School and has been a member of All-N-One for nine years. She has taken numerous projects over the years including self-determined projects, horses and photography and has served as the 2018 Fayette County Horse Queen. She said she loved getting to represent the horse department and be a role model for young members. Robinson is also a member of the Junior Fairboard, served as a camp counselor and on the Fayette County Horse Committee. Along with 4-H, she has been actively involved in many other extra curricular activities at school including cheerleading, swimming, Key Club, student government, Drama Club, several musical productions and FFA. Robinson said, “It is so surreal that my friends and I are all starting the next chapter of our lives. 4-H has given me so many unforgettable experiences and friendships. The lessons that 4-H has taught me and the people I have met are things that I hope to carry with me for the rest of my life and will be forever grateful.”

Khenadi Grubb, member of 4-H Fun Bunch, graduated with honors from Miami Trace High School and is currently serving in the Ohio Air National Guard and will be attending Miami University next fall to study political science. Grubb started 4-H when she was 9-years-old and has been constantly involved ever since. She has completed multiple projects including You and Your Dog, sewing, cooking, and archery. She has also been showing her dog at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show since 2011 and last year won Overall Showman. In the past four years she has served on the Fayette County Junior Fairboard, the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council and served as a 4-H Camp Counselor. Grubb said, “I have also been a part of three different 4-H clubs, taking on leadership roles in two of them while also being actively involved in clubs and activities at my school and around my community.”

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the annual Queen’s Tea and Fayette County Fair as more details are available.

