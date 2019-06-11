MTHS demolition continues

According to Miami Trace Business Manager Bill Franke, while the demolition of the old Miami Trace High School is behind schedule due to vermiculite, the construction crew has been authorized to work more hours to help make up for lost time. Franke said by tomorrow, he believes they will have finished with the band/music/life skills area and can move on to the auditorium and gymnasium section. “They’re making pretty good progress,” he said.

