Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

May 29

Holiday Inn Express, 101 Courthouse Parkway. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/Comments: Level two certification (manager course) was unavailable. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety The manager stated that they were enrolling in the next available course. The omelettes were held at 116 degrees Fahrenheit on the breakfast bar. Perishable foods held in a hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit to limit the growth of pathogens. The omelettes were discarded immediately. Single-use utensils were found stored inside of a cardboard box located in one of the breakfast bar cabinets. Single-use articles must be kept in the original protective package or stored to prevent contamination. These articles were put in plastic containers. These areas were found with an accumulations of soil residue: breakfast bar cabinet located under the bread container, the coffee bag drawers and trash cabinets on breakfast bar. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. Knowledge and Responsibility: The food handler displayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire, however, critical violations were present.

Buckeye Hills Grille, Greenfield. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: No manager food safety certification available. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. The manager stated that the faculty is currently working on obtaining the certification. Ham was found inside of the refrigerator past the seven day disposal date. Perishable foods must be date marked and discarded within seven days to minimize the growth of pathogens. The food handler discarded the ham immediately.

May 28

Ol’ Redd Wagon, 101 East Court Street. Standard inspection. Violation/Comments: Written procedures for vomit and diarrhea clean-up were unavailable The retail establishment must have written procedures for their employees regarding vomit and diarrhea clean-up.

Starting Gate, 1351 Leesburg Ave. Standard Inspection. Violations/Comments: Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food items inside of the reach-in cooler. Raw, cooked, ready-to-eat food items must be separated to prevent contamination. The raw eggs were moved to the bottom of the cooler immediately.

Dollar Tree Store, 140 Crossing Drive. Standard Inspection. Violations/Comments: Food safety certification was unavailable. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. Level one facility must have at least one person trained in level one food handlers course per shift. Several dented cans were found on shelf in sales floor area. Food packages must remain in good condition to protect food from contaminates. These areas were found with an accumulation of soil residues: walk-in cooler floor, soda coolers, food storage shelves, restrooms (walls, sink area and doors). Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. The ice cream freezer is not working. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. This unit must be repaired or removed from premises. The bulb inside of the soda coco-cola cooler is burned out. The light intensity inside reach-in coolers must be at least twenty foot candles for easy visibility and to ensure proper cleaning.

Dairy Queen, 205 West Court Street. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: All previous violations have been corrected. The insect control device was moved away from food prep areas. Thank you.