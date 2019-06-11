Posted on by

Puppet show held at Jeff Library

,

The puppets were a success—each one distinct from one another.

Those in attendance enjoyed seeing Candie’s puppets: Zack, Grandpa, the Baby and more.


Participants actively engaged during the puppet show.


Zack and Friends, Candie Rhoads’ local ventriloquist program, was a hit at Jeffersonville Branch Library recently.


Those in attendance also created cute sock puppets.


The puppets were a success—each one distinct from one another.

Those in attendance enjoyed seeing Candie's puppets: Zack, Grandpa, the Baby and more.

Participants actively engaged during the puppet show.

Zack and Friends, Candie Rhoads' local ventriloquist program, was a hit at Jeffersonville Branch Library recently.

Those in attendance also created cute sock puppets.