Puppet show held at Jeff Library

The puppets were a success—each one distinct from one another.
Those in attendance enjoyed seeing Candie’s puppets: Zack, Grandpa, the Baby and more.
Participants actively engaged during the puppet show.
Zack and Friends, Candie Rhoads’ local ventriloquist program, was a hit at Jeffersonville Branch Library recently.
Those in attendance also created cute sock puppets.
