Genealogist addresses FCRTA

Local genealogist and association member Peggy Lester was the featured speaker at the June 6 meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association.

She discussed methods and resources that can be used to trace your family history. These include library references and DNA.

Ohio Retired Teachers Association representative Ken Moody was introduced as a guest.

The group received a thank you note from The Second Chance Center of Hope for donations they had made.

Abigail Pettit was announced as the winner of the association’s annual scholarship. She will pursue a career in early childhood education. Congratulations to Abby.

It was announced that an October date has been set for the annual retirement seminar geared toward active teachers nearing retirement. More details will be released at a later date.

AMBA is hosting lunch and learn seminars for retirees to learn more about programs in which they might be interested. The Fayette County event will be held at the Highland House on Thursday, June 27. Members will receive further information in the mail.

The annual memorial service for deceased members was conducted. Those recognized were Robert Calentine, Gladys Kirk and Frances Arledge-Junk.

The next meeting is the annual “picnic.” It will be held Aug. 1 at Grace Methodist Church. The meal will begin at 5 p.m. with social hour beginning at 4 p.m.

New retirees will be in attendance. Members are asked to bring school supply donations for the upcoming school year.