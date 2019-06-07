15 chosen for Buckeye Boys State

The American Legion Post 25 has selected 15 young men from Fayette County to participate in American Legion Buckeye Boys State, an eight-day intensive education program on Ohio government for high school students.

American Legion Buckeye Boys State is a program where each participant becomes a part of the operation of the local, county and state government. The program will be held at Miami University in Oxford from June 9-16.

According to a press release, at the American Legion Buckeye Boys State, participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with a city, county and state government operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band and recreation; all are high school juniors, selected by a local American Legion Post.

The students selected were recently highlighted by the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission:

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Trevor Minyo is the son of Buck and Debbie Minyo. Trevor’s school extracurricular activities include boys varsity Swimming from 2016-2019, varsity Quick Recall from 2018-2019, boys varsity Track and Field, DECA 2017-2019, Hi-Y from 2016-2018, Student Counsel from 2016-2019, and Marching Band from 2016-2019. Other Activities include: Ohio 4-H Team Leadership Counsel, Junior Fair Board Member, Camp Counselor, Family Consumer Sciences Board Member, Charm -N- Farm 4-H Club, Fair Junior Superintendent, Fayette County Extension Advisory Committee, and Foundation Board Trustee. Trevor was top two percent ranked NMSQT, was an Academy of Scholars member 2014-2018, and won Restore the Roar Award. He is interested in working with computers; he built two himself. He loves giving back to the community.

Eli Lynch is the son of Zack and Jennifer Lynch. Eli’s school extracurricular activities include varsity Football, Baseball, Basketball, DECA, Symphonic Bad, and Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Other actives include: Member of Grace United Methodist Church, employed with Cregan Landscaping, used to play for Post 757 Colts Baseball Team, worked for Board of Elections, and volunteers at The Well at Sunnyside. He was the speaker for Eric Disario Memorial, went to DECA State twice, and was an Academy of Scholars member for four years. Eli enjoys being with friends, golfing, going to the lake, target shooting, playing video games, attending the movies, and working on his car.

Sam Schroeder is the son of Thomas and Jessica Schroeder. Sam’s school extracurricular activities include: Concert Band, Marching Band, Pep Band from grades 9-11, Hi-Y in grade 11, DECA from grades 9 – 11, Student – Superintendent, and Tennis from grades 9 – 11. Other activities include: 4-H grades 10 -11, Worked at Ranchers from March 2018 — August 2019, and currently works at Donatos Pizza. Sam was an Academy of Scholars member in grade 9, and was Washington High School Student of the Week. He is fascinated by computers. He built his own in 2017 and loves upgrading it and fixing different problems with it. Sam hopes to pursue a career in technology.

Chandler Carr is the son of James and Kelli Carr. Chandler’s school extracurricular activities include: participating in musicals (has been apart of all musicals since 6th grade), two sessions of swim, tennis, H-Y, Youth Government, and helped with Middle School’s Green Team and he won $1,500 in scholarship expenses. Other activities include: working at the Carnegie Public Library for two years. He has been awarded the standard achievements for band (both marching and concert), and attended the Academy of Scholars from 6th grade to 9 grade. Chandler has a passion for science and medicine. Political activism is a large part of his moral system. He also believes in the mutual, love, and care of all life and fight for the protection (and life) of all animals.

Shlokansh Shah is the son of Mitesh and Sweety Shah. Shlokansh’s school extracurricular activities include: Soccer, Track and Field, Student Counsel, Hi-Y, and Superintendent Student Advisory Council. Other activities include: Church Youth Group, working at Sonic, Sunday School volunteer. He has received varsity letters for Soccer and Track and Field, and also received excellence in Science Award. Shlokansh follows professional European Soccer, enjoys playing video games, and online tutoring.

Brock Morris is the son of Bryon and Susan Morris. Brock’s school extracurricular activities include: varsity Golf for three years, Baseball for three years, and DECA for three years. Other activities include: Hardins Creek Friends Church, Youth Group, Summer Baseball, Hillsboro Summer Team, and also attends church camp in Tennessee. Brock has been a member of Academy of Scholars for five years. He enjoys his job and doing manual labor such as mowing, mulching, and painting during the summer. Brock is also interested in doing a potential internship this summer at First State Bank and helping kids at annual golf camps.

Joshua Waters is the son of Jason and Mandy Waters. Joshua’s school extracurricular activities include: swim (team caption) and used to wrestle; he made it to state. Other activities include: attending The Gathering Place Church. He has been a member of the Academy of Scholars for five years. Joshua enjoys voice acting.

MIAMI TRACE HIGH SCHOOL

Grant DeBruin is the son of Eugene and Loraine DeBruin. Grant’s extracurricular activities include: Marching Band for two years, Soccer for two years, Wrestling for three years, Track and Field for two years, Fall play for one year, Spring Musical for three years, FFA for three years, and Spanish Club for one year. Other actives include: serving at St. Benignus Catholic Church for eight years, Choir Member for seven years, serves meals to the needy on Christmas Day for the last ten years, St. Vincent de Paul Society Member for seven years, and Youth Choir of Washington CH foe three years. He had a 4.0 GPA as a freshman, in the top 10 of his class sophomore year, and went to state for FFA. Grant is interested in soil science and pasture, woodworking, music composition, nature conservation, public speaking, tutoring, fishing, chess, and baking.

Henry DeBruin is the son of Brian and Nora DeBruin. Henry’s school extracurricular activities include: Cross Country, Track, Soccer, Spanish Club, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Choir, Fall Play, Musical and Quick Recall. Other activities include: 4-H with Perry Peppy Farmers, 4-H Counselor at Camp Clifton, Alter Server at St. Colman of Cloyne, Volunteer at St. Colman fish-fry, and plays indoor soccer. He is a scholar athlete, been on Honor Roll, top ten in class freshman and sophomore year, Nationals Honor Society member, received most improved in Track in 2018, and also received the Iron Man Award in Soccer in 2018. Henry enjoys reading, and playing video games.

Simon DeBruin is the son of Brian and Nora DeBruin. Simon’s school extracurricular activities include: Cross Country, Track, Soccer, Spanish Club, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Choir, Fall Play, Musical and Quick Recall. Other activities include: 4-H with Perry Peppy Farmers, 4-H Counselor, Alter Server at St. Colman of Cloyne, and plays indoor soccer. He is a scholar athlete, been on Honor Roll, top ten in class freshman and sophomore year, Nationals Honor Society member, received Rookie of the Year in Track in 2017, and also received the Iron Man Award in Soccer. Simon enjoys reading, animals, and playing video games.

Cole Enochs is the son of Robert and Jennifer Enochs. Cole’s school extracurricular activities include: track and field, Superintendents Advisory Council, Key Club, Student Government, Spanish Club, and FFA. Other activities include: Member of the First Presbyterian Church, 4-H Fun Bunch, 4-H Camp Counselor, Fayette County Junior Fair Boars, and Transportation Team. He is a two-time Americanism test and County Winner, Class President, Scholar Athlete, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Attendee, and Perfect Attendance Award. Cole enjoys running, lifting, computers, engineering, fishing, and drone photography.

Andrew Amore is the son of Ron and Diane Amore. Andrew’s school extracurricular activities include: Spanish Club, Football, Bowling, Wrestling, and Track. Other activities include: 4-H for nine years, Junior Fair Board for three years, Summer Baseball for seven years, bowling, Good Hope Lions Club volunteer, Dragons volunteer, and raising turkeys and pigs. He received Scholar Athlete Award and Honor Roll. Andrew sings at nursing homes during Christmas time and also works at three different bowling alleys.

Kyler Conn is the son of Glenn and Kristen Conn. Kyler’s school extracurricular activities include: FFA junior year, Soccer junior year, and Basketball freshman to junior year. Other activities include: Anchor Baptist Church Member, Anchor Baptist Church Youth Group Member, and Children’s Church Worker. He was nominated for National Honors Society Junior year and received Academic Scholar freshman and sophomore year. Kyler works for Conn Farms Inc. his job includes lawn care, equipment maintenance, cleaning out grain bins, and other jobs that may arise that his dad or uncle need help with.

Caleb Perry is the son of Todd and Annette Perry. Caleb’s school extracurricular activities include: participating in two different choirs, Spanish Club, Key Club, Tennis, and Soccer. Other activities include: volunteering at Berger Health Systems in Circleville, Club Soccer at FCFC in Chillicothe, and referee soccer games. He is a member of the Honor Roll, two-time Academic Booster Club Award Winner, and also a two-time scholar Athlete Award Winner. Caleb enjoys playing indoor soccer in his free time.

Kody Burns is the son of Keith and Lori Burns. Kody’s school extracurricular activities include: Spanish Club, Tennis, and Soccer. Other activities include: First Capital Football Club, Grace Community Church Member, Worship Team, Youth Ministries, and Youth Group Teachings. He received a 4.0 GPA his sophomore year and Honor Roll as a freshman. Kody enjoys environmental activities such as hunting and fishing.

