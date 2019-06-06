Jail construction to begin June 17

A pre-construction meeting for the new Fayette County Jail project, which is scheduled to have a groundbreaking ceremony on June 24 at 11 a.m., was held Wednesday to bring together the various parties responsible for its construction.

The following agencies and organizations were represented by at least one individual at the meeting: Shremshock—the architect for the project, Granger—the construction company for the project, USDA—the entity providing the loan, Fayette County Engineer’s Office, Fayette County Building Department, Fayette County IT Department, Fayette County Maintenance, Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Fayette County Commissioners’ office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson spoke about the importance of every party working together on the jail project, as none of them are enemies. Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth agreed and explained the project “is a big endeavor to us,” so information and explanations for various issues will need to be shared throughout the project.

Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean explained that communication is essential—the various parties at the meeting talked in length over the proper and most effective ways to stay in communication with each other.

The construction start date is set for June 17 and the completion date is set for Oct. 19 of next year. The substantial completion—when the owners of the structure can begin using the site for its intended purpose—is approximately a month before the completion date.

Due to the nature of the facility being built, it was suggested the inmates wouldn’t be moved in until after construction is complete, however, staff could begin training in the new facility prior to that time.

The construction is planned to occur in three different phases. The site-work and laying the foundation will begin first by sections. The control room is part of phase one while the administration building is part of phase three. By getting the control room built first, training in this area can safely take place in advance of the completion date.

According to Dean, there was a grant obtained to assist with the project in the amount of $225,000, which has stipulations for how it can be used. Anderson said this grant came from Ohio Senator Bob Peterson putting in a capital grant.

Anderson said it is difficult to believe the jail will be operating by October of 2020, and if the levy had not passed until the November election (instead of the May election), he believes the timeline would have been quite different. He explained he is grateful to and appreciates the community for passing the levy at the May special election and allowing the project to stay on track.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

A photo originally taken inside the current Fayette County Jail. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_jail-bars.jpg A photo originally taken inside the current Fayette County Jail. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo

County agencies gather for pre-construction meeting