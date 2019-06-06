Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 6

Aaron R. Burnside, 23, Circleville, speed 55/35.

June 5

Patrick C. Weaver, 33, 1217 E. Paint St., failure to transfer registration, unsafe vehicle.

Robert L. Benfield, 19, 1210 Vanderbilt Drive, no operator’s license.

Ruth A. Zinni, 36, 313 Florence St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Justin T. Cox, 26, at large, failure to reinstate, traffic control device violation, fictitious registration, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cynthia Allen, 21, at large, bench warrant – probation violation.

Annette E. Burris, 37, 821 Maple St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Stephanie C. Poole, 32, Jamestown, warrant – theft (fourth-degree felony).

June 4

Amanda S. Jones, 30, 822 Maple St., possession of drug abuse instruments.

Scarlett Hilton, 47, Sabina, leaving the scene.

Cathy L. White, 40, 818 N. North St., license forfeiture, unsafe vehicle.

Chance L. Miteff, 32, Lynchburg, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant (three).

Michael E. Jackson, 50, 719 Rawling St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

June 3

Jonetta M. Tyree, 30, 868 Pin Oak Place, non-compliance suspension.

Richard A. Brannon, 39, 252 Henkle St., criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).

Curtis N. Leeth, 39, 116 W. Elm St., disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).