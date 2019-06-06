Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 5

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instruments: At 9:01 a.m., officers responded to Family Farm & Home in reference to a theft complaint. The suspect in the theft departed the business and was involved in an injury accident at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Glenn Avenue. During the investigation into the injury accident, Justin Cox was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

Theft: At 3:21 p.m., Lori and Kevin Terry Sr. reported that property had been stolen from the residence. The victims provided a suspect in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

June 4

Criminal Damaging: At 5:36 a.m., Jeremy Rodgers reported that an unknown person(s) caused damage to his vehicle while parked at his residence. A report was taken.

Criminal Damaging: At 4:18 p.m., Tara Campbell reported that her vehicle was parked on the Walmart lot, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave. She returned to her vehicle and discovered that an unknown person(s) had caused damage to her vehicle. A report was taken.

Theft: At 5:32 p.m., Mary Howland reported that prescription medication was stolen from her residence. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Assault: At 6:38 p.m., officers responded to Fayette Landing, located at 719 Rawling St., in reference to an assault. Officers arrived and discovered that William Butcher II had visible injuries from an assault. During the investigation, officers arrested Michael Jackson for assault.