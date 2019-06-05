The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Jeffersonville

Benjamin Hauck, Columbus, Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ross Higbee, 4795 SR 41, Washington C.H., 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Allen Williams, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Michael A. Campanaro, Blanchester, domestic violence, court costs $25, case dismissed on motion of plaintiff.

Scot E. Marcum, Vinton, Ohio, 39/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $170, upon motion of the Village of Jeffersonville, speed amended from 52/35, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points.

Nigel Temple, 619 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence/threat, court costs $264, now comes state/city by and through counsel and moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned upon payment of cost, upon motion of the state/city, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed upon court costs being paid without prejudice.

Christopher J. Toppings, 629 E. Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Wendy R. Thomas, Jeffersonville, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Craig Miller, Mt. Orab, Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Steven T. Knapp, 1110 N. North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Connie J. Morris, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 45/35 speed, court costs $20, found guilty, cost only not to exceed $20.

James Brinkman, Dayton, Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Lewis H. Lower III, South Charleston, Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Jonie M. Lochbaum, Chillicothe, Ohio, wildlife curfew, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Shawn P. Coil, Jeffersonville, Ohio, littering, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Shawn P. Coil, Jeffersonville, Ohio, failure to carry permit, court costs $125, costs only.

Allen T. Beerman, Columbus, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant found guilty, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Bobby D. Harris, Columbus, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, $150 fine and costs.

Eric R. Strickland, Orient, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, $150 fine and costs.

Dylan W. Mickle, 521 E. Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, fishing without a license, fine $50, court costs $125, $25 of fine suspended if defendant obtains fishing license and pays fine within 30 days.

Simon M. Frey, 521 E. Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, fishing without a license, fine $50, court costs $125, $25 of fine suspended if defendant obtains fishing license and pays fine within 30 days.

David J. Pollock, London, Ohio, illegal use of a pistol, fine $25, court costs $135, $25 fine and costs.

Julio Alicea Barreto V, Columbus, Ohio, illegal use of a pistol, fine $25, court costs $106, defendant pled guilty, fined $25 and court costs.

Todd M. Allen, Mount Sterling, Ohio, illegal operation of a motor vehicle, fine $125, court costs $125, $75 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Brittani N. Harris, 119 E. Oak Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, fishing without a license, fine $50, court costs $125, suspend $25 of fine if defendant obtains fishing license within 60 days.

State of Ohio

Karly Morgan, Cincinnati, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, fine and court costs.

Joseph D. Self, Bloomingburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, $25 of fine suspended if paid in 30 days.

Erik D. Britford, Columbus, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Colin T. Brown, Columbus, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $500, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $500 and court costs, suspend $400 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Monique Tate, Columbus, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jenara L. Bates, Columbus, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, upon motion of the State of Ohio, the charge is amended from license forfeiture UM, suspended $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by Sept. 1, 2019.

Jenara L. Bates, Columbus, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $125, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Trevor T. Justice, Leesburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Arthur B. McCann, Mount Sterling, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Courtney D. Fields, Columbus, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron N. Ruschman, Highland Heights, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lindon R. Moseley, Rapid City, S.D., driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Mathew D. Gray, Frankfort, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Theodore J. Leithart II, Lebanon, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicole J. Underwood, Library, Pa., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua Murphy, Heath, Ohio, 111/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin Payton, 233 Woodsview Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ruth A. Duale, Lakewood, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer Johnson, 653 Riverbirch Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dakota F. Reed, Benton, Ky., 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zulfikar A. Sharif, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryan M. Popa, Worthington, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy A. Culp, Avon, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tara L. Bivens, 221 Kathryn Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert J. Schrank, Batesville, Ind., overheight, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Demar R. Freebourne, Cleveland, Ohio, 115/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David S. Jones, Clarksburg, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $50, court costs $116, defendant fined $50 and court costs.

Deidra Mann, 3472 US 22 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $102, case was waived by defendant.

Robert L. Farris, Toledo, Ohio, possession of drugs/marijuana, fine $150, court costs $140, defendant found guilty, fine $150 and court costs.

Danny L. Camp, 502 S. Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $106, $30 fine and costs.