Denen signs proclamation for ‘Relay for Life Day’

Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen signed a proclamation recently designating June 7 as “Relay for Life Day” within the city.

Relay for Life was first created in 1985 by Dr. Gordon Klatt as a way to raise awareness and funds to fight cancer. This year’s Relay for Life is the 21st relay event that has occurred within Fayette County.

The proclamation states, “The citizens of Washington Court House generously support the efforts of Relay for Life to further the noble mission of the American Cancer Society.”

It goes on to discuss the necessity for both medical treatment of cancer and healing opportunities to “remind all that suffering need not be endured in the shadows [and] we are best when we express compassion for the ill and seek their healing.”

The proclamation ends with a thank you to all those who make Relay for Life an opportunity for healing.

This year’s Relay for Life event will be occurring on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Washington High School track. People can register the day of the event although registration and purchasing from vendors is cash-only.

Ben Hunter, one of six committee members making the relay possible, said he is excited about the proclamation and the event.

“Thank you to all the people and businesses who have donated, raised money and supported us,” said Hunter.

Ben Hunter (L) and Joe Denen (R) with the proclamation designating June 7 as "Relay for Life Day" in Washington Court House.