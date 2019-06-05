Semi rollover causes delays

A semi-tanker truck rollover caused traffic delays Wednesday afternoon on US 35 westbound just east of the State Route 41 overpass.

At around 2 p.m., the driver of the semi lost control while traveling west on US 35, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck was entrapped for a short period of time until members of the Washington Fire Department extricated him from the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, whose name was not available at the time, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The tanker contained non-hazardous material, according to authorities. In the area of the accident, US 35 westbound was narrowed to one lane Wednesday afternoon as the clean-up continued.

Along with the sheriff’s office and fire department, the Sheriff’s Rescue Unit and personnel from the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene.

Driver suffers minor injuries from Wednesday accident