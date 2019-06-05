Drugs found, two arrested in Walmart parking lot

What began as a confrontation between a customer and staff member at the Washington C.H. Walmart Sunday afternoon resulted in two arrests and the alleged discovery of heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

At around 2:42 p.m. Sunday, an officer from the Washington Police Department responded to Walmart, 1397 Leesburg Ave., on a report of a customer possibly threatening to assault a Walmart staff member. Dispatch then advised to the officer that the suspect had exited the store and entered a blue vehicle with a spoiler on the back.

According to reports, the officer observed and approached a blue Dodge Neon exiting the parking lot. “As I approached it I observed the male in the rear passenger seat lean forward and down as if he was reaching under the front seat,” the officer wrote in his report.

The officer got out of his cruiser and ordered the three individuals inside the Dodge Neon to show their hands. The rear passenger brought his hands up from under the seat area, and after being told a second time to put his hands up, he complied and put his hands out the window.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the rear passenger, later identified as Sean A. Antis, became “verbally combative” and yelled at the officer, reports said.

“I ordered him to exit the vehicle and put his hands on the roof of the car and he did so,” the report states. “As I was ordering Mr. Antis to place his hands behind his back he refused to do so in a timely manner. I again ordered him to place his hands behind his back, and he did so and was detained in the back of my cruiser.”

The officer also ordered the front seat passenger, later identified as Stephen L. Wilson, to exit the vehicle. When he got out, a hypodermic needle cap allegedly fell from his lap onto the ground. Wilson was detained in handcuffs, and the female driver, later identified as Alesha Bennett, was also ordered to get out of the vehicle.

During a search of the Dodge Neon, a book bag was found in the rear passenger area. Inside was allegedly a small plastic container with multiple sealed hypodermic needles and one open, uncapped hypodermic needle. Under the seat in the area where Antis had been moving around was a black wallet. The wallet allegedly contained several clear plastic bags that each contained several items.

According to reports, the items appeared to be narcotics and were individually packaged. Also in the back seat, officers located a black bag containing a black box that had more individual baggies and two digital scales inside.

A search was also conducted around the front passenger area and no contraband was located. Wilson was released from custody.

Back at the police department, field tests on the contents of the black wallet received a positive presumptive test for methamphetamines for the crystal substance, and cocaine for the hard white rock-like substance. Police also believe that the brown tar-like substance that was found is heroin.

Antis, 41, of 824 Washington Ave., was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Bennett, 33, of 808 Washington Ave., was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

