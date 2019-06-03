Jeff Library holds OSU Space Food program

Hayley and Ryleigh make a martian smoothie with Sarah Sowell, Fayette County OSU’s Program Assistant SNAP-ED, at Jeffersonville Branch Library. Sarah also showed the attendees how to make bananas in a blanket, apple yogurt wraps and sweet potato chocolate chip bars.
