2-vehicle accident at W. Elm and Highland

On Friday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Elm Street and Highland Avenue. Emergency services responded to the scene. One of the vehicles was located off the road where bystanders reported to responders a person was trapped in the vehicle. No further information is available at this time.

